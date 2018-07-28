TobyMac & DiverseCity Band Set to Tour with Guest Ryan Stevenson

ccmmagazine.com

Nashville, TN (July 20, 2018)

Known for selling out arenas, multi-platinum selling artist TobyMac and his DiverseCity Band will embark on the unprecedented TobyMac & DiverseCity Band: The Theatre Tour with special guest Ryan Stevenson. Offering fans an unprecedented, intimate music experience, the rare 12 city run will traverse the east coast and Midwest including stops in Texas, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and more. His HITS DEEP Tour headlining run sold out 18 arenas earlier this year including Sacramento, St. Louis, Phoenix, Denver, Grand Rapids, Minneapolis and San Antonio, drawing 11,000 at Portland’s Moda Arena alone.

Food for the Hungry is sponsoring the 12 city run, allowing fans a one-of-a-kind concert experience. Providing life-changing resources such as clean water, medical aid, food, equal educational opportunities to girls and boys, vocational training and empowerment in the midst of unimaginable hardships, Food For The Hungry has been fighting poverty through purposeful relief and development for over four decades. For more info on Food For The Hungry visit them online at www.FH.org.

On Wednesday, the 7X GRAMMY® winner released an unexpected, brand-new track, “Everything.” The infectious tune was penned by TobyMac and will go for radio adds on Aug. 10. “Everything” follows “I just need U.” which marked TobyMac’s biggest single in six years soaring quickly to the top of the radio charts and Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs Chart.

Tickets for “TobyMac & DiverseCity Band: The Theatre Tour” are on sale Fri. Jul. 27. For more information, visit www.TobyMac.com.

TobyMac & DiverseCity Band: The Theatre Tour

Thu, Nov 1 – Roanoke, VA Berglund Arts Theatre

Fri, Nov 2 – Charleston, SC Charleston Gaillard Center

Sat, Nov 3 – Augusta, GA Miller Theatre

Sun, Nov 4 – Richmond, KY EKU Center for the Arts

Thu, Nov 8 – Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre

Fri, Nov 9 – Reading, PA Santander PAC

Sat, Nov 10 – Providence, RI Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Sun, Nov 11 – Erie, PA Warner Theatre

Thu, Nov 15 – Lafayette, LA Heymann Auditorium

Fri, Nov 16 – Beaumont, TX Jefferson Theatre (w/o Ryan Stevenson)

Sat, Nov 17 – Midland, TX Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Sun, Nov 18 – Shreveport, LA Shreveport Municipal Auditorium