The Wilbanks release new single, “THY KINGDOM COME”

sgnscoops.com

The Wilbanks announce their anticipated new single, “Thy Kingdom Come,” has just been released to national radio on Patterson Promotions, Volume 23.

Monica (Wilbanks) Mathews, lead singer and writer of the song remarks, “I love writing songs that are based on or contain a lot of Scripture because everyone can relate to that. Fairly often, I will notice people in the audience singing along with the chorus of “Thy Kingdom Come” even if it may be their first time hearing it because it is The Lord’s Prayer taken straight from scripture. Since the Word of God is eternal, this message is very applicable even today! If there’s ever been an hour when we truly need our Heavenly Father to teach us how to become like Him and see HIS kingdom and HIS will manifest, it is NOW!”

“Thy Kingdom Come” has already been receiving incredible reviews. When The Wilbanks sang the song for the Artist Showcase at NQC this year, Les Butler called it the “Tsunami of Sound.”

This group, from Houston, Texas, consists of Terry and Rene’ Wilbanks, their daughter Monica, and her husband, Jason Mathews. Terry and Rene’ have been deeply involved in their churches for years, establishing various groups and choirs, but have been traveling full-time for the past 15 years, ministering in churches, conferences and special events.

Great things are happening for this talented family! Recently, they had the honor to appear on Paul Heil’s Gospel Greats program. They have also been featured on Bill Gaither’s Homecoming Radio Program and have made special appearances at Dollywood.

For the past two years, they have been in the top Gospel Radio charts with several songs in the Top 40. Their last single, “If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It” was their highest charting song to date and went to #22 on The Singing News Charts. It gained added notoriety with the concept video of the song. Matter of fact, everywhere they went at National Quartet Convention people would pass and sing, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!” If you have not seen the video, you can watch it at: http://wilbankssingers.com/ videos

The Wilbanks’ vibrant faith keeps them grounded. They endeavor to reach all cultures through a wide variety of music styles, while exalting the Creator and sovereign God through every song.

To learn more about The Wilbanks, go to: http://www.wilbankssingers.com

Follow them on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ thewilbanks