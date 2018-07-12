Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame announces Class of 2018 Inductees

southerngospel.com

Pigeon Forge, TN (June 19, 2018) — The Southern Gospel Music Association (SGMA) is pleased to announce the Class of 2018 SGMA Hall of Fame Inductees: Norman Wilson, Tracy Stuffle, Mark Trammell, and Ann Downing. Each year, members of the SGMA nominate individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame that is located at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

“We were so excited with the response of the SGMA members nominating their choices for the newest inductees into the hall of fame. The official induction ceremony will take place during the 2018 National Quartet Convention during a fund-raising concert held at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee,” stated Arthur Rice, SGMA President.

Individuals are nominated and selected for their contribution to the industry of Southern Gospel music. After their induction, a bronze plaque will be displayed in the Hall of Fame with a hand carved portrait and a biography of their life devoted to our music.

For more information on the SGMA, log onto their website at www.sgma.org.