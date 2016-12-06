Sandi Patty, final dates for ‘Forever Grateful Tour’ announced

High Point, NC—The most-awarded female vocalist in gospel music history and Christian music icon Sandi Patty announces dates for the final leg of her Forever Grateful: The Farewell Tour, marking the final chance for fans that are traveling from all over the country to see Patty perform on tour. Celebrating her latest album, Forever Grateful (buy), and her extraordinary 30+ year career, the tour is sponsored by Food For The Hungry with a lineup of special guests includingVeritas and members of Patty’s family.

“I am so excited to announce the final leg of my Forever Grateful: The Farewell Tour, which will be kicking off in February 2017,” said Patty. “We’ll be criss-crossing the country again. And, along with some stops along the way in the Midwest, we’ll be heading west with several concerts up and down the West Coast. I grew up in Southern California and Arizona so taking my tour to this area of the country is so near and dear to my heart. What a joy it has been to say ‘thank you’ to so many of you who have loved me along the way in this journey. This tour is for you and I cannot wait to see you!”

Patty’s Forever Grateful World Tour will culminate in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 14, 2017. Join her for her finalForever Grateful concert filled with emotion and worship as she extends her final thank you to visitors from around the world. For more information, visit www.inspirationcruises.com/sanjuan or call 1-855-700-4966.