Over 10,000 People Give Their Lives to Christ at Greg Laurie Crusade

christianheadlines.com

Over 10,000 people recently made a decision to follow Christat a Greg Laurie crusade in Southern California.

According to CharismaNews.com, over 92,000 people attended the event at Angel Stadium in Anaheim last weekend. An additional nearly 47,000 tuned into the event via a live streambroadcast.

The 28th annual SoCal Harvest crusade featured messages by Laurie, as well as music by top Christian artists such as Lecrae, Crowder, Jeremy Camp, Jordin Sparks, and others.

One of Laurie’s addresses at the event was titled “A Second Chance for America.” In this message, Laurie spoke to the crowd about his own troubled past and conversion. He also addressed the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“When you become a Christian, those barriers come down,” he said. “Racial barriers come down, prejudice comes down.”

“Our country is divided. For a follower of Jesus Christ, there is no place for racism, bigotry or prejudice of any kind. I see these people carrying crosses, wearing swastikas, talking about white supremacy. There is no superior race. We are all part of the human race,” he continued.

Lecrae echoed Laurie’s words: “There are people from all over the map here, but you are all beautiful to me…you’re a picture of God’s creation. If somebody sees you as invisible, it’s only because their vision is limited, not your own.”

By the end of the three-day event, after Laurie shared the gospel, 10,071 people chose to give their lives to Christ.

