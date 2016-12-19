Live Updates: Presidential Election Day is Here!

Confused because you thought we already elected Donald Trump? Well, you’re only half right. The actual election of the president, as prescribed by the Constitution, is conducted by the 538 members of the Electoral College, who were picked as a result of your vote back on Nov. 8.

Beginning at 10 a.m. EST, the electors gathered at their respective state capitols to cast their ballots—one for president, the other for vice president—and in most states, that vote is mandated to follow the results of those states’ popular votes. But in a few, there’s the potential for “faithless” electors who vote differently.

It’s added some intrigue, in part because of a liberal mainstream media-fueled effort to convince Republican electors to become faithless. If more than 36 of those GOP electors vote for someone other than Trump, the election will go to the House of Representatives to be settled.

Here’s where we’re at right now:

1 p.m. — Of the states that have already cast their votes, Donald Trump has 105 and Hillary Clinton has 66. There have been no “faithless” electors, yet. The states that are about to convene their electors are: Alabama, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Wisconsin.

Twenty-three states have already convened their electors, but we’re less than halfway through the total electoral votes. Big states, like California, Florida, and Texas vote later this afternoon and evening.

One elector in Maine has claimed he will vote for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) instead of Hillary Clinton. That would move the bar for the #HamiltonElectors effort—a last-ditch push to prevent Trump from winning the presidency funded by George Soros.

Keep checking throughout the day for additional updates.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God’s presence 3) Hear God’s voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.