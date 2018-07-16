Lauren Daigle announces new album and tour

Two-time GRAMMY Award nominee Lauren Daigle is back. After bursting onto the scene in 2015 with her platinum-selling debut album How Can It Be, Lauren returns with a brand new album, Look Up Child, a new single “You Say”, and a 40-city tour presented by AEG. The album is now available for preorder through Amazon, iTunes, and with every ticket purchased for Lauren’s headline tour. Exclusive presale packages are also available at www.LaurenDaigle.com

“Look Up Child has been in the works for quite some time and I’m excited to finally share it with my fans,” says Lauren. “The studio has become my companion as I’ve poured all that I can into what is now a body of work that I deeply treasure.”

The first single from Look Up Child, “You Say,” demonstrates a growth in Lauren’s talent as a songwriter and vocalist. The song is both emotional and uplifting, a reminder to look inward to find strength in difficult times. “You Say” is now available across all streaming services and the official video can be viewed here.

From catchy melodies, to reggae jive, sweeping orchestral ballads to back beat vibe, Look Up Child has transcribed the pulse of Lauren’s veins into musical form. She adds, “Every part of the music experience, of Look Up Child, the album and the tour shares a profound love, deep rooted joy, and hopefully a connection to the music for people to share.”