John Crist announces ‘The Human Being’ Tour

ccmmagazine.com
“Honestly this fall tour is gonna be unlike any comedy show you’ve ever seen! In addition to the stand-up, with lots of new material and new bits, we’re introducing some never-before-seen sketches,” says Crist. “Plus, we’re bringing some of your favorite characters from my most viral videos! If you’ve seen a John Crist show, you’re gonna want to be at this one. And if you’ve never been or have a friend that’s never seen the live show, for SURE invite them!”
Tickets for “The Human Being” Tour are available next Tues., Jul. 24 at 10am local time at johncristcomedy.com.
“The Human Being” Tour Dates:
*All dates subject to change, openers and special guests to vary by date
September
20 – Warner Robins, GA
21 – Tallahassee, FL
22 – Pensacola, FL
23 – Jackson, MS
28 – Wichita, KS
29 – Garden City, KS
30 – Colorado Springs, CO
October
4 – Memphis, TN
5 – Dallas, TX
6 – Houston, TX
7 – San Antonio, TX
11 – Scottsdale, AZ
12 – San Diego, CA
13 – Riverside, CA
14 – Los Angeles, CA
18 – Fresno, CA
19 – Castro Valley, CA
20 – Auburn, CA
21 – Santa Rosa, CA
24 – Richland, WA
25 – Spokane, WA
26 – Portland, OR
27 – Mill Creek, WA
November
1 – Joliet, IL
2 – Clarkston, MI
3 – Grand Rapids, MI
4 – South Bend, IN
8 – Knoxville, TN
9 – Richmond, VA
10 – Savannah, GA
11 – Birmingham, AL
15 – Fort Myers, FL
16 – Orlando, FL
17 – Tampa, FL
18 – Jacksonville, FL
29 – St. Joseph, MO
30 – St. Louis, MO
December
1 – Peoria, IL
2 – Cedar Rapids, IA
6 – Texarkana, TX
7 – Hattiesburg, MS
8 – Little Rock, AR
9 – Shreveport, LA