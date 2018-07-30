John Crist announces ‘The Human Being’ Tour

ccmmagazine.com

Comedian and internet sensationhas announced “The Human Being” Tour, in partnership with Premier Productions. Kicking off this September, the coast-to-coast tour will visit Dallas, Los Angeles, Tampa, Colorado Springs and more, hitting over 40 markets throughout the U.S. This is the follow-up to Crist’s completely sold out “Captive Thoughts” Tour from Fall 2017. Each night will include opener Dustin Nickerson or Mike Goodwin, as well as a special guest from Crist’s videos (varies by tour date). Known for his videos like “Millennial International,” “Lady Who Has a Bible Verse for Every Situation,” or “Road Rage in the Church Parking Lot,” Crist will be integrating these characters with his stand-up comedy for the very first time.

“Honestly this fall tour is gonna be unlike any comedy show you’ve ever seen! In addition to the stand-up, with lots of new material and new bits, we’re introducing some never-before-seen sketches,” says Crist. “Plus, we’re bringing some of your favorite characters from my most viral videos! If you’ve seen a John Crist show, you’re gonna want to be at this one. And if you’ve never been or have a friend that’s never seen the live show, for SURE invite them!”

Tickets for “The Human Being” Tour are available next Tues., Jul. 24 at 10am local time at johncristcomedy.com.

“The Human Being” Tour Dates:

*All dates subject to change, openers and special guests to vary by date

September

20 – Warner Robins, GA

21 – Tallahassee, FL

22 – Pensacola, FL

23 – Jackson, MS

28 – Wichita, KS

29 – Garden City, KS

30 – Colorado Springs, CO

October

4 – Memphis, TN

5 – Dallas, TX

6 – Houston, TX

7 – San Antonio, TX

11 – Scottsdale, AZ

12 – San Diego, CA

13 – Riverside, CA

14 – Los Angeles, CA

18 – Fresno, CA

19 – Castro Valley, CA

20 – Auburn, CA

21 – Santa Rosa, CA

24 – Richland, WA

25 – Spokane, WA

26 – Portland, OR

27 – Mill Creek, WA

November

1 – Joliet, IL

2 – Clarkston, MI

3 – Grand Rapids, MI

4 – South Bend, IN

8 – Knoxville, TN

9 – Richmond, VA

10 – Savannah, GA

11 – Birmingham, AL

15 – Fort Myers, FL

16 – Orlando, FL

17 – Tampa, FL

18 – Jacksonville, FL

29 – St. Joseph, MO

30 – St. Louis, MO

December

1 – Peoria, IL

2 – Cedar Rapids, IA

6 – Texarkana, TX

7 – Hattiesburg, MS

8 – Little Rock, AR

9 – Shreveport, LA