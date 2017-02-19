How Franklin Graham’s New Hospital Is Showing God’s Love to ISIS Members

Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, says its new field hospital is treating hundreds of injured Iraqis — including sworn Islamic State terrorists.

The hospital is just miles from the frontlines of Mosul. For many of the injured, the hospital is their only chance at life.

“Right now with our Emergency Field Trauma Hospital outside Mosul, Iraq, we are treating Muslims, wounded civilians — men, women, and children — many of whom were shot by ISIS snipers as they fled Mosul,” Graham said in a Facebook post.

“At the same time, we are treating badly wounded ISIS fighters,” he added. “Our medical teams take them in, perform surgery, bind up their wounds, and give everyone the same compassionate, Christian care — helping them in Jesus’ Name.’

In defense of President Trump’s travel ban, Graham says Christians are called to love their neighbor without being naive.

SOURCE: CBN News