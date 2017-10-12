Franklin Graham Reveals Which Bible Verse Billy Graham Has Displayed All Over His House

Evangelist Franklin Graham has revealed that his father, world-renowned North Carolina preacher Billy Graham, has one Bible verse displayed in large letters all around his house, and he calls it his “life verse.”

“Still today, my father Billy Graham has a Bible verse pinned up on the wall in his bedroom, printed in VERY large letters. In fact, it’s in the dining room, his bathroom, and several other spots around the house! Back before his 95th birthday, he was working on a sermon based on this key Scripture. It was his passion to memorize it, to saturate his heart and mind with it. He made it his life verse,” Graham said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

He revealed that the verse is Galatians 6:14, which reads: “But God forbid that I should boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom the world has been crucified to me, and I to the world.”

Graham called it “a great verse for us to live by.”

Back in July, the president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse shared another update about his 98-year-old father, saying, “While he is doing well, he does have the physical challenges that come with his age.”

“He enjoys visits from family members, including his sister who is his only remaining sibling. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren also come by more frequently in these summer months,” he added.

He noted that his father’s Pastor, Don Wilton from Spartanburg, South Carolina, continues to visit him on a weekly basis, which “means so much.”

