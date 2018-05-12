Franklin Graham Mother’s Day Reflections About His Mother Ruth Graham

firstladyb.com

As Mother’s Day approaches, Franklin Graham reflects on his beloved late mother Ruth Graham.

Graham, who is the President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Foundation, wrote the most beautiful letter of reflection of his mother:

“I’ll never forget the first time my mother heard me preach. Standing at the podium and seeing her in the shadows, I realized just how much that moment represented an answer to her faithful prayers.

To follow in my father’s footsteps, I had to go through my mother’s knee prints.

Even in my rebellious years, I never doubted that Mama loved me unconditionally. I knew she prayed for me earnestly. She knew when to lecture me, when to punish me and when to hug me.”