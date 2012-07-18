Contact Us

Expose your business to North Texas through Southern Gospel AM1630 KKGM. KKGM is the only 24/7 Southern Gospel radio station in the Metroplex. We are your source for Southern Gospel, current and classics, and Bluegrass Gospel. We also provide great sports lineups that include Oklahoma Sooner football and Texas A&M basketball. We remain dedicated to offer a biblically based worldview, taking a stand for your values and family through music and great Christian programming. KKGM has a large and loyal audience throughout North Texas who tune into KKGM at specific times for specific programs. By sponsoring these programs you’re advertising message is reaching a mass audience the SAME TIME EVERY DAY.

KKGM offers the most affordable commercial rates for the coverage. Our power during the daytime is 10,000 watts and at nighttime 1,000 watts non-directional. Our station is one of four stations in the United States with the channel 1630 with the closest being in Enid, Oklahoma. And live streaming at KKGMAM.COM.

Our audience consists of adults mostly between 35-70 years of age. These adults are assimilated in all walks of life and are spread all over Dallas/Fort Worth. Our station has a major influence on the purchasing decisions of the listening audience and they trust us to inform them.

Although our music and programming is of a religious nature, KKGM is a personality station and is a fun station to listen to. We pride ourselves in being a family station.

Here at KKGM we consider our audience and advertisers to be our partners in the station by encouraging them to offer suggestions and share ideas in making KKGM the very best.

Loyalty is good news for advertisers. Southern Gospel music generates impressive time spent listening and inspires an uncommonly high degree of listener loyalty. After all, Southern Gospel music listeners are deeply into “their” music in a way that traditional format audiences are not.

We never stop broadcasting the good news of Jesus Christ, but we listen, too! We love hearing from our listeners. We welcome your feedback, your questions, your requests, your prayer requests and especially your stories. We look forward to serving your needs and thank you for taking time to reach out to KKGM!

To Contact KKGM AM

Call the

Studio: (972) 996-3920

Studio outside of Dallas:

(888) 996-3920

Advertise: (214) 337-5700

Have your own

Radio Ministry:

(214) 337-5700

Call Andy Whatley:

(915) 313-4038 or email andy@mediabridgeone.com

KKGM Fax: (214) 337-5707

Mailing address:

5787 S. Hampton Rd , Suite 108

Dallas, TX 75232