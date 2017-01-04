Billboard Names Top Christian Artists, Albums & Songs Of 2016

thechristianbeat.org
Billboard has released year end sales and radioplay data for 2016. Notable highlights include Lauren Daigle as Top Christian Artist, “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” by Hillsong UNITED as Top Christian Song and for KING & COUNTRY as Top Christian Airplay Artist.
See the Top 5 breakdowns, with links to full charts, below.
- Top Christian Artists: Lauren Daigle (#1), Hillsong UNITED/Worship (#2), Chris Tomlin (#3), Casting Crowns (#4), Joey + Rory (#5) +more
- Top Christian Albums: Hymns Joey + Rory (#1), How Can It Be Lauren Daigle (#2),WOW Hits 2016 Various Artists (#3), THIS IS NOT A TEST tobyMac (#4), Adore: Christmas Songs Of Worship Christ Tomlin (#5) +more
- Top Christian Songs: “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” Hillsong UNITED (#1), “Trust In You” Lauren Daigle (#2), “Good Good Father” Chris Tomlin (#3), “Thy Will” Hillary Scott & The Scott Family (#4), “Tell Your Heart To Beat Again” Danny Gokey (#5) +more
- Top Christian Digital Songs: “Good Good Father” Chris Tomlin (#1), “Trust In You” Lauren Daigle (#2), “Thy Will” Hillary Scott & The Scott Family (#3), “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” Hillsong UNITED (#4), “Mary Did You Know” Jordan Smith +more
- Top Christian Streaming Songs: “Monster” Skillet (#1), “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” Hillsong UNITED (#2), “Hero” Skillet (#3), “10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord)” Matt Redman (#4), “Awake And Alive” Skillet (#5) +more
- Top Christian Airplay Artists: for KING & COUNTRY (#1), Jeremy Camp (#2), Lauren Daigle (#3), Casting Crowns (#4), Chris Tomlin (#5) +more
- Top Christian Airplay Songs: “Trust In You” Lauren Daigle (#1), “Eye Of The Storm” Ryan Stevenson ft. GabeReal (#2), “Breathe” Jonny Diaz (#3), “Christ In Me” Jeremy Camp (#4), “God Is On The Move” 7eventh Time Down (#5) +more