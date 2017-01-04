Billboard Names Top Christian Artists, Albums & Songs Of 2016

Billboard has released year end sales and radioplay data for 2016. Notable highlights include Lauren Daigle as Top Christian Artist, “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” by Hillsong UNITED as Top Christian Song and for KING & COUNTRY as Top Christian Airplay Artist.

See the Top 5 breakdowns, with links to full charts, below.