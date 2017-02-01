An Exciting Announcement from The LeFevre Quartet

Gainesville, GA — The LeFevre Quartet is pleased to announce Keith Plott as their new bass vocalist.

Mike LeFevre states, “Keith is certainly no stranger to this music and it is a real joy to have Keith join this ministry. Looking back over the history of gospel music, you can count on two hands, groups with ‘stand out’ bass singers that could sing low notes but also sing a beautiful lead line. I can honestly say, Keith Plott is one I would include in the best of the best. Not only is he an incredible singer, but he also has a heart for God, which is the perfect combination.”

February 9 will be Keith’s “official” debut. Take a moment and welcome him to The LeFevre Quartet family.