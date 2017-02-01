Amy Grant’s oldest daughter donates kidney to friend

Sometimes obstacles in your life quickly reveal who are your true best friends. Earlier this month Amy Grant’s daughter, Gloria Mills Chapman, donated a kidney to her best friend in need, Kathryn Dudley.

Chapman, Grant’s oldest daughter (27) completed the successful surgery on January 24, 2017.

Millie’s father, Gary Chapman, posted to his Facebook page following the procedure:

According to Gary Chapman the two have known each other their entire lives.

“I’m so proud of her, words fail me,” he wrote. “Please say a prayer for them both and trust, with me, that they are in His hands.”

Amy Grant also posted to her Facebook page last week about the experience.

“We are so proud of Millie’s selfless act of friendship,” she wrote, “and are grateful that both girls are doing well after yesterday’s surgeries.”