59th Annual Grammy Nominations Announced – Christian Music

The nominees for the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards have been announced! Here are the nominees for Contemporary Christian Music:

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

Lauren Daigle, “Trust in You”

for King & Country, “Priceless”

Natalie Grant, “King of the World”

Hillary Scott & the Scott Family, “Thy Will”

Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

All Sons & Daughters, “Poets & Saints”

Crowder, “American Prodigal”

Natalie Grant, “Be One”

Hillsong Young & Free, “Youth Revival [Live]”

Hillary Scott & the Scott Family, “Love Remains”

The GRAMMYs will be televised on CBS on February 12th, 2017. The full list of nominees across all genres can be found here.