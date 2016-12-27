59th Annual Grammy Nominations Announced – Christian Music

The nominees for the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards have been announced!  Here are the nominees for Contemporary Christian Music: 

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

  • Lauren Daigle, “Trust in You”
  • for King & Country, “Priceless”
  • Natalie Grant, “King of the World”
  • Hillary Scott & the Scott Family, “Thy Will”
  • Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

  • All Sons & Daughters, “Poets & Saints”
  • Crowder, “American Prodigal”
  • Natalie Grant, “Be One”
  • Hillsong Young & Free, “Youth Revival [Live]”
  • Hillary Scott & the Scott Family, “Love Remains”

The GRAMMYs will be televised on CBS on February 12th, 2017.  The full list of nominees across all genres can be found here.

 