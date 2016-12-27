59th Annual Grammy Nominations Announced – Christian Music

The nominees for the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards have been announced! Here are the nominees for Contemporary Christian Music:
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
- Lauren Daigle, “Trust in You”
- for King & Country, “Priceless”
- Natalie Grant, “King of the World”
- Hillary Scott & the Scott Family, “Thy Will”
- Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
- All Sons & Daughters, “Poets & Saints”
- Crowder, “American Prodigal”
- Natalie Grant, “Be One”
- Hillsong Young & Free, “Youth Revival [Live]”
- Hillary Scott & the Scott Family, “Love Remains”
The GRAMMYs will be televised on CBS on February 12th, 2017. The full list of nominees across all genres can be found here.